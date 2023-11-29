The Queens Royals (3-4) are 3.5-point underdogs against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (3-4) at Curry Arena on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 147.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Queens vs. Gardner-Webb Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Curry Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Gardner-Webb -3.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Royals Betting Records & Stats

Queens and its opponents have scored more than 147.5 combined points twice this season.

Queens' average game total this season has been 149.3, 1.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Queens has covered the spread once in five opportunities this year.

Gardner-Webb has covered the spread more often than Queens this season, recording an ATS record of 4-1-0, as opposed to the 1-4-0 mark of Queens.

Queens vs. Gardner-Webb Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Gardner-Webb 1 20% 72.0 142.6 66.1 144.8 140.3 Queens 2 40% 70.6 142.6 78.7 144.8 152.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Queens Insights & Trends

The Royals' 70.6 points per game are only 4.5 more points than the 66.1 the Runnin' Bulldogs give up.

When it scores more than 66.1 points, Queens is 1-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Queens vs. Gardner-Webb Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Gardner-Webb 4-1-0 0-0 2-3-0 Queens 1-4-0 0-3 2-3-0

Queens vs. Gardner-Webb Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Gardner-Webb Queens 8-5 Home Record 8-5 6-10 Away Record 7-10 3-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 10-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 78.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.2 64.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.2 8-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 5-11-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.