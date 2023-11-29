The Queens Royals (1-2) play the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Queens vs. Gardner-Webb Game Information

Queens Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kenny Dye: 16.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • AJ McKee: 15.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jay'Den Turner: 8.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • BJ McLaurin: 9.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kalib Mathews: 8.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Gardner-Webb Top Players (2022-23)

  • DQ Nicholas: 12.5 PTS, 4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kareem Reid: 11 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Anthony Selden: 11.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Caleb Robinson: 8.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Julien Soumaoro: 8.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Queens vs. Gardner-Webb Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Queens Rank Queens AVG Gardner-Webb AVG Gardner-Webb Rank
41st 77.7 Points Scored 70.7 198th
305th 74.6 Points Allowed 65.5 48th
35th 34.8 Rebounds 32.5 126th
72nd 9.8 Off. Rebounds 8.3 204th
25th 9.2 3pt Made 6.3 288th
117th 13.8 Assists 12.8 193rd
189th 11.9 Turnovers 12.5 249th

