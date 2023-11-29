Wednesday's contest between the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (3-4) and the Queens Royals (3-4) at Curry Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-70, with Gardner-Webb coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Queens vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Curry Arena

Queens vs. Gardner-Webb Score Prediction

Prediction: Gardner-Webb 71, Queens 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Queens vs. Gardner-Webb

Computer Predicted Spread: Gardner-Webb (-0.8)

Gardner-Webb (-0.8) Computer Predicted Total: 141.4

Queens is 1-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Gardner-Webb's 4-1-0 ATS record. Both the Royals and the Runnin' Bulldogs are 2-3-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season.

Queens Performance Insights

The Royals are being outscored by 8.1 points per game with a -57 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.6 points per game (261st in college basketball) and give up 78.7 per outing (321st in college basketball).

Queens ranks 213th in the nation at 32.6 rebounds per game. That's 2.7 fewer than the 35.3 its opponents average.

Queens knocks down 7.9 three-pointers per game (138th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7. It shoots 29.1% from deep while its opponents hit 29.2% from long range.

The Royals rank 309th in college basketball by averaging 85.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 303rd in college basketball, allowing 95.8 points per 100 possessions.

Queens has committed 11.7 turnovers per game (165th in college basketball action) while forcing 11 (269th in college basketball).

