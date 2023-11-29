The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (3-4) play the Queens Royals (3-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Gardner-Webb vs. Queens matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Queens vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Queens vs. Gardner-Webb Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Queens vs. Gardner-Webb Betting Trends

Queens has covered just once in five games with a spread this season.

The Royals have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season three times and failed to cover in all three.

Gardner-Webb has compiled a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Runnin' Bulldogs games have gone over the point total twice this season.

