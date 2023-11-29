The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (3-4) take on the Queens Royals (3-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Queens vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina



Queens Stats Insights

Queens has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.

The Royals are the 208th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Runnin' Bulldogs sit at 91st.

The Royals score an average of 70.6 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 66.1 the Runnin' Bulldogs give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 66.1 points, Queens is 3-2.

Queens Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Queens scored 14 more points per game at home (86.2) than on the road (72.2).

At home, the Royals conceded 77.4 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 74.9.

Queens drained more 3-pointers at home (9.8 per game) than on the road (9.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.6%) than on the road (35%).

Queens Upcoming Schedule