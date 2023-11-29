North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Onslow County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Onslow County, North Carolina today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Onslow County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Richlands High School at South Lenoir High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Deep Run, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.