The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) host the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) after winning three straight home games. The Tar Heels are favored by only 2.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup's over/under is set at 144.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Dean Smith Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Carolina -2.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Carolina Betting Records & Stats

In four of five games this season, North Carolina and its opponents have gone over 144.5 points.

North Carolina's outings this year have an average point total of 154.3, 9.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Tar Heels have a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

North Carolina has been listed as the favorite four times this season and has won all of those games.

The Tar Heels have entered four games this season favored by -145 or more, and won each of those games.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for North Carolina.

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Carolina 4 80% 85.3 159 69 130.5 150.9 Tennessee 1 16.7% 73.7 159 61.5 130.5 138

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional North Carolina Insights & Trends

The 85.3 points per game the Tar Heels score are 23.8 more points than the Volunteers give up (61.5).

North Carolina is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when scoring more than 61.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Carolina 3-2-0 3-2 3-2-0 Tennessee 3-3-0 0-1 3-3-0

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Carolina Tennessee 12-3 Home Record 14-2 4-7 Away Record 4-6 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 3-6-0 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.7 70.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.1 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.