The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) host the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) after winning three home games in a row. The Tar Heels are favored by just 2.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 143.5.

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Dean Smith Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Carolina -2.5 143.5

North Carolina Betting Records & Stats

North Carolina's five games this season have gone over this contest's total of 143.5 points four times.

The average point total in North Carolina's contests this year is 154.3, 10.8 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Tar Heels have compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread.

This season, North Carolina has been listed as the favorite in four games and won them all.

The Tar Heels have been at least a -130 moneyline favorite four times this season and won each of those games.

The implied probability of a win from North Carolina, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Carolina 4 80% 85.3 159 69 130.5 150.9 Tennessee 1 16.7% 73.7 159 61.5 130.5 138

Additional North Carolina Insights & Trends

The Tar Heels record 23.8 more points per game (85.3) than the Volunteers allow (61.5).

When North Carolina scores more than 61.5 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Carolina 3-2-0 3-2 3-2-0 Tennessee 3-3-0 0-1 3-3-0

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Carolina Tennessee 12-3 Home Record 14-2 4-7 Away Record 4-6 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 3-6-0 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.7 70.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.1 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

