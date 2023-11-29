The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) are just 2.5-point favorites as they look to build on a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Dean Smith Center. The contest airs at 7:15 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has a point total of 142.5.

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Dean Smith Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Carolina -2.5 142.5

North Carolina Betting Records & Stats

In four of five games this season, North Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 142.5 points.

The average point total in North Carolina's outings this year is 154.3, 11.8 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Tar Heels have compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread.

North Carolina has been listed as the favorite four times this season and has won all of those games.

The Tar Heels have entered four games this season favored by -145 or more, and won each of those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that North Carolina has a 59.2% chance to win.

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Carolina 4 80% 85.3 159 69 130.5 150.9 Tennessee 2 33.3% 73.7 159 61.5 130.5 138

Additional North Carolina Insights & Trends

The Tar Heels score 23.8 more points per game (85.3) than the Volunteers allow (61.5).

When North Carolina scores more than 61.5 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Carolina 3-2-0 3-2 3-2-0 Tennessee 3-3-0 0-1 3-3-0

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Carolina Tennessee 12-3 Home Record 14-2 4-7 Away Record 4-6 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 3-6-0 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.7 70.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.1 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

