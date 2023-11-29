North Carolina vs. Tennessee November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0) play the Tennessee Volunteers (3-0) at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
North Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other North Carolina Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Carolina Top Players (2022-23)
- Armando Bacot: 15.9 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
- RJ Davis: 16.1 PTS, 5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Caleb Love: 16.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rechon 'Leaky' Black: 7.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Pete Nance: 10 PTS, 6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Tennessee Top Players (2022-23)
- Santiago Vescovi: 12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Olivier Nkamhoua: 10.8 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Zakai Zeigler: 10.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Julian Phillips: 8.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jonas Aidoo: 5.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
North Carolina vs. Tennessee Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|North Carolina Rank
|North Carolina AVG
|Tennessee AVG
|Tennessee Rank
|68th
|76.2
|Points Scored
|70.8
|195th
|204th
|70.9
|Points Allowed
|57.9
|3rd
|7th
|36.6
|Rebounds
|35.4
|23rd
|83rd
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|11.4
|11th
|210th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|274th
|11.9
|Assists
|16.7
|9th
|44th
|10.5
|Turnovers
|11.2
|113th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.