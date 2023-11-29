Wednesday's game between the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) and the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) at Dean Smith Center has a projected final score of 74-70 based on our computer prediction, with North Carolina securing the victory. Game time is at 7:15 PM on November 29.

The matchup has no set line.

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Dean Smith Center

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 74, Tennessee 70

Spread & Total Prediction for North Carolina vs. Tennessee

Computer Predicted Spread: North Carolina (-4.2)

North Carolina (-4.2) Computer Predicted Total: 144.8

North Carolina has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Tennessee is 3-3-0. The Tar Heels are 3-2-0 and the Volunteers are 3-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels' +98 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 85.3 points per game (29th in college basketball) while allowing 69 per outing (140th in college basketball).

North Carolina wins the rebound battle by 8.9 boards on average. It records 37.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 55th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 28.3 per outing.

North Carolina knocks down 7.5 three-pointers per game (177th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.2. It shoots 36.9% from deep while its opponents hit 30.7% from long range.

The Tar Heels average 105.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (30th in college basketball), and allow 85 points per 100 possessions (98th in college basketball).

North Carolina has committed 10.2 turnovers per game (65th in college basketball action), 1.3 fewer than the 11.5 it forces on average (242nd in college basketball).

