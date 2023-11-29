Wednesday's game between the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) and the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) at Dean Smith Center has a projected final score of 75-70 based on our computer prediction, with North Carolina securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:15 PM on November 29.

Based on our computer prediction, North Carolina is projected to cover the spread (2.5) versus Tennessee. The two teams are projected to exceed the 143.5 over/under.

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Dean Smith Center

Dean Smith Center Line: North Carolina -2.5

North Carolina -2.5 Point Total: 143.5

143.5 Moneyline (To Win): North Carolina -145, Tennessee +120

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 75, Tennessee 70

Spread & Total Prediction for North Carolina vs. Tennessee

Pick ATS: North Carolina (-2.5)



North Carolina (-2.5) Pick OU: Over (143.5)



North Carolina's record against the spread this season is 3-2-0, while Tennessee's is 3-3-0. A total of three out of the Tar Heels' games this season have hit the over, and three of the Volunteers' games have gone over. The two teams average 159 points per game, 15.5 more points than this matchup's total.

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels outscore opponents by 16.3 points per game (scoring 85.3 points per game to rank 28th in college basketball while giving up 69 per contest to rank 140th in college basketball) and have a +98 scoring differential overall.

North Carolina wins the rebound battle by 8.9 boards on average. It collects 37.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 53rd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 28.3 per contest.

North Carolina makes 7.5 three-pointers per game (177th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.2. It shoots 36.9% from deep while its opponents hit 30.7% from long range.

The Tar Heels' 105.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 28th in college basketball, and the 85 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 97th in college basketball.

North Carolina has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 10.2 per game (66th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.5 (239th in college basketball).

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers' +73 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.7 points per game (214th in college basketball) while allowing 61.5 per contest (25th in college basketball).

Tennessee wins the rebound battle by 2.8 boards on average. It records 35 rebounds per game, 119th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.2.

Tennessee makes 8.3 three-pointers per game (101st in college basketball) while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc (179th in college basketball). It is making 3.0 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.3 per game at 26.7%.

Tennessee has committed 9.8 turnovers per game (51st in college basketball), 3.9 fewer than the 13.7 it forces (92nd in college basketball).

