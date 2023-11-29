The North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) look to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the North Carolina vs. Tennessee matchup.

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline Tennessee Moneyline BetMGM North Carolina (-2.5) 143.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Carolina (-1.5) 144.5 -134 +112 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

North Carolina has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

In the Tar Heels' five games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Tennessee has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Volunteers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of six times this year.

North Carolina Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 North Carolina is only 14th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), but 12th-best according to computer rankings.

With odds of +3000, North Carolina has been given a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship.

