The North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) hope to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the North Carolina vs. Tennessee matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
  • Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline Tennessee Moneyline
BetMGM North Carolina (-2.5) 143.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel North Carolina (-1.5) 143.5 -118 -102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

  • North Carolina has covered three times in five chances against the spread this season.
  • A total of three out of the Tar Heels' five games this season have hit the over.
  • Tennessee has covered three times in six matchups with a spread this year.
  • In the Volunteers' six chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

North Carolina Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +3000
  • North Carolina's national championship odds (+3000) place it just 15th-best in college basketball, but according to computer rankings, it is 12th-best.
  • The implied probability of North Carolina winning the national championship, based on its +3000 moneyline odds, is 3.2%.

