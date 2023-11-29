The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Dean Smith Center. It airs at 7:15 PM ET on ESPN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
  • Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Carolina Stats Insights

  • This season, the Tar Heels have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.4% higher than the 38.1% of shots the Volunteers' opponents have made.
  • North Carolina has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.1% from the field.
  • The Tar Heels are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 119th.
  • The 85.3 points per game the Tar Heels record are 23.8 more points than the Volunteers give up (61.5).
  • North Carolina is 5-1 when scoring more than 61.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • North Carolina scored 78.3 points per game at home last season. In road games, it averaged 70.2 points per contest.
  • The Tar Heels ceded 67.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 71.1 when playing on the road.
  • In home games, North Carolina drained 1.1 more three-pointers per game (7.5) than away from home (6.4). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to in away games (29.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Northern Iowa W 91-69 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Villanova L 83-81 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 Arkansas W 87-72 Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Tennessee - Dean Smith Center
12/2/2023 Florida State - Dean Smith Center
12/5/2023 UConn - Madison Square Garden

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.