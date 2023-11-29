How to Watch North Carolina vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Dean Smith Center. It airs at 7:15 PM ET on ESPN.
North Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
North Carolina Stats Insights
- This season, the Tar Heels have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.4% higher than the 38.1% of shots the Volunteers' opponents have made.
- North Carolina has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.1% from the field.
- The Tar Heels are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 119th.
- The 85.3 points per game the Tar Heels record are 23.8 more points than the Volunteers give up (61.5).
- North Carolina is 5-1 when scoring more than 61.5 points.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- North Carolina scored 78.3 points per game at home last season. In road games, it averaged 70.2 points per contest.
- The Tar Heels ceded 67.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 71.1 when playing on the road.
- In home games, North Carolina drained 1.1 more three-pointers per game (7.5) than away from home (6.4). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to in away games (29.3%).
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 91-69
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Villanova
|L 83-81
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|Arkansas
|W 87-72
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/2/2023
|Florida State
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|UConn
|-
|Madison Square Garden
