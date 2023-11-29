The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) hope to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

North Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (38.1%).

In games North Carolina shoots better than 38.1% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Volunteers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tar Heels sit at 53rd.

The 85.3 points per game the Tar Heels put up are 23.8 more points than the Volunteers allow (61.5).

North Carolina has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 61.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee Stats Insights

Tennessee has compiled a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 39.8% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tar Heels sit at 79th.

The Volunteers' 73.7 points per game are only 4.7 more points than the 69.0 the Tar Heels give up.

Tennessee has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 85.3 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, North Carolina averaged 8.1 more points per game (78.3) than it did on the road (70.2).

When playing at home, the Tar Heels surrendered 3.4 fewer points per game (67.7) than when playing on the road (71.1).

When it comes to three-pointers, North Carolina performed better at home last year, draining 7.5 threes per game with a 32.0% three-point percentage, compared to 6.4 threes per game and a 29.3% three-point percentage in road games.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tennessee scored 76.7 points per game at home last season, and 67.1 on the road.

The Volunteers conceded fewer points at home (53.3 per game) than on the road (63.7) last season.

Tennessee made fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (7.8) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.0%) than away (32.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/22/2023 Northern Iowa W 91-69 Imperial Arena 11/23/2023 Villanova L 83-81 Imperial Arena 11/24/2023 Arkansas W 87-72 Imperial Arena 11/29/2023 Tennessee - Dean Smith Center 12/2/2023 Florida State - Dean Smith Center 12/5/2023 UConn - Madison Square Garden

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule