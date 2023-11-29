How to Watch North Carolina vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) hope to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET.
North Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games
North Carolina Stats Insights
- This season, the Tar Heels have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.4% higher than the 38.1% of shots the Volunteers' opponents have hit.
- North Carolina has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.1% from the field.
- The Tar Heels are the 53rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers rank 119th.
- The 85.3 points per game the Tar Heels record are 23.8 more points than the Volunteers give up (61.5).
- When North Carolina scores more than 61.5 points, it is 5-1.
Tennessee Stats Insights
- Tennessee is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.
- The Tar Heels are the rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers rank 213th.
- The Volunteers score an average of 73.7 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 69 the Tar Heels give up.
- Tennessee is 4-2 when allowing fewer than 85.3 points.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- North Carolina put up 78.3 points per game last year at home, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged in road games (70.2).
- Defensively the Tar Heels played better at home last season, allowing 67.7 points per game, compared to 71.1 on the road.
- In home games, North Carolina drained 1.1 more treys per game (7.5) than on the road (6.4). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to on the road (29.3%).
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Tennessee scored 76.7 points per game last season, 9.6 more than it averaged on the road (67.1).
- The Volunteers gave up fewer points at home (53.3 per game) than on the road (63.7) last season.
- Tennessee sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (7.8) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33%) than on the road (32.6%).
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 91-69
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Villanova
|L 83-81
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|Arkansas
|W 87-72
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/2/2023
|Florida State
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|UConn
|-
|Madison Square Garden
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Syracuse
|W 73-56
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Purdue
|L 71-67
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/22/2023
|Kansas
|L 69-60
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/29/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|George Mason
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/9/2023
|Illinois
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
