North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Moore County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Moore County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Moore County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Western Harnett High School at Union Pines High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Cameron, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
