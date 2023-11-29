North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mecklenburg County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Word of God Christian Academy at Myers Park High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
