Wednesday's game features the High Point Panthers (4-3) and the Morgan State Bears (2-6) matching up at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 87-73 win for heavily favored High Point according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

High Point vs. Morgan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

High Point vs. Morgan State Score Prediction

Prediction: High Point 87, Morgan State 73

Spread & Total Prediction for High Point vs. Morgan State

Computer Predicted Spread: High Point (-14.0)

High Point (-14.0) Computer Predicted Total: 159.9

High Point's record against the spread this season is 5-0-0, while Morgan State's is 3-3-0. The Panthers have hit the over in three games, while Bears games have gone over four times.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

High Point Performance Insights

The Panthers' +111 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 92.1 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while allowing 76.3 per contest (287th in college basketball).

High Point is seventh in college basketball at 42.3 rebounds per game. That's 16.6 more than the 25.7 its opponents average.

High Point connects on 11 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in college basketball), 2.4 more than its opponents (8.6). It is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc (30th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 34.9%.

The Panthers rank sixth in college basketball by averaging 111.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 246th in college basketball, allowing 92.6 points per 100 possessions.

High Point has lost the turnover battle by 1.4 turnovers per game, committing 10.3 (74th in college basketball action) while forcing 8.9 (348th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.