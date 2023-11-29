The Morgan State Bears (2-6) will attempt to break a five-game losing skid when visiting the High Point Panthers (4-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

High Point vs. Morgan State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts

Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

High Point Stats Insights

The Panthers make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).

In games High Point shoots better than 46.7% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Panthers are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 276th.

The Panthers average 11.2 more points per game (92.1) than the Bears allow (80.9).

When High Point totals more than 80.9 points, it is 3-2.

High Point Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

High Point posted 79.9 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 69.2 points per contest.

The Panthers gave up 73.5 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 9.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (83).

When playing at home, High Point sunk 0.6 fewer three-pointers per game (7.5) than on the road (8.1). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (32.5%) compared to on the road (34.1%).

High Point Upcoming Schedule