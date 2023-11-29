The Morgan State Bears (2-6) will attempt to break a five-game losing skid when visiting the High Point Panthers (4-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

High Point vs. Morgan State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

High Point Stats Insights

  • The Panthers make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
  • In games High Point shoots better than 46.7% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
  • The Panthers are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 276th.
  • The Panthers average 11.2 more points per game (92.1) than the Bears allow (80.9).
  • When High Point totals more than 80.9 points, it is 3-2.

High Point Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • High Point posted 79.9 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 69.2 points per contest.
  • The Panthers gave up 73.5 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 9.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (83).
  • When playing at home, High Point sunk 0.6 fewer three-pointers per game (7.5) than on the road (8.1). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (32.5%) compared to on the road (34.1%).

High Point Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Illinois State W 74-72 Hertz Arena
11/22/2023 Hofstra L 97-92 Hertz Arena
11/26/2023 Mount Olive W 122-73 Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
11/29/2023 Morgan State - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
12/2/2023 @ North Florida - UNF Arena
12/5/2023 Western Carolina - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena

