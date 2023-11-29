North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Halifax County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Halifax County, North Carolina today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Halifax County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Roanoke Rapids High School at Northampton County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Gaston, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.