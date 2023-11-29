North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Granville County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Granville County, North Carolina today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Granville County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Vance Charter School at Granville Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Stem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Falls Lake Academy at Louisburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Louisburg, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.