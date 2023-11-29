The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (3-4) are favored by 3.5 points against the Queens Royals (3-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 147.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Gardner-Webb vs. Queens Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Curry Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Gardner-Webb -3.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gardner-Webb Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, one Gardner-Webb matchup has gone over 147.5 points.

Gardner-Webb's contests this year have an average point total of 138.1, 9.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Runnin' Bulldogs are 4-1-0 against the spread this season.

Queens (1-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 80% of the time, 60% less often than Gardner-Webb (4-1-0) this season.

Gardner-Webb vs. Queens Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Gardner-Webb 1 20% 72 142.6 66.1 144.8 140.3 Queens 2 40% 70.6 142.6 78.7 144.8 152.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Gardner-Webb Insights & Trends

The 72 points per game the Runnin' Bulldogs record are 6.7 fewer points than the Royals give up (78.7).

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Gardner-Webb vs. Queens Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Gardner-Webb 4-1-0 0-0 2-3-0 Queens 1-4-0 0-3 2-3-0

Gardner-Webb vs. Queens Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Gardner-Webb Queens 8-5 Home Record 8-5 6-10 Away Record 7-10 3-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 10-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 78.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.2 64 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.2 8-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 5-11-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.