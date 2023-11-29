How to Watch the Gardner-Webb vs. Furman Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-6) will try to snap a six-game losing streak when hosting the Furman Paladins (4-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Paul Porter Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Gardner-Webb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other Big South Games
Gardner-Webb vs. Furman Scoring Comparison
- The Paladins score an average of 71.9 points per game, 14.6 fewer points than the 86.5 the Runnin' Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs record 56.5 points per game, 14.9 fewer points than the 71.4 the Paladins give up.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs are making 34% of their shots from the field, 8.9% lower than the Paladins allow to opponents (42.9%).
- The Paladins make 41.3% of their shots from the field, 5.6% lower than the Runnin' Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.
Gardner-Webb Leaders
- Ashley Hawkins: 12.5 PTS, 44.3 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)
- Lauren Bailey: 8.5 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)
- Micahla Funderburk: 9 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)
- Nyla Walker: 7.7 PTS, 26.5 FG%, 19 3PT% (4-for-21)
- Ramatoulaye Keita: 4.7 PTS, 40 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Gardner-Webb Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Charlotte
|L 93-43
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Charleston (SC)
|L 90-78
|TD Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ UNC Greensboro
|L 64-47
|Greensboro Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|Furman
|-
|Paul Porter Arena
|12/7/2023
|@ FGCU
|-
|Alico Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ South Florida
|-
|Yuengling Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.