The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-6) will try to snap a six-game losing streak when hosting the Furman Paladins (4-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Paul Porter Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET.

Gardner-Webb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Gardner-Webb vs. Furman Scoring Comparison

  • The Paladins score an average of 71.9 points per game, 14.6 fewer points than the 86.5 the Runnin' Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs record 56.5 points per game, 14.9 fewer points than the 71.4 the Paladins give up.
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs are making 34% of their shots from the field, 8.9% lower than the Paladins allow to opponents (42.9%).
  • The Paladins make 41.3% of their shots from the field, 5.6% lower than the Runnin' Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Gardner-Webb Leaders

  • Ashley Hawkins: 12.5 PTS, 44.3 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)
  • Lauren Bailey: 8.5 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)
  • Micahla Funderburk: 9 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)
  • Nyla Walker: 7.7 PTS, 26.5 FG%, 19 3PT% (4-for-21)
  • Ramatoulaye Keita: 4.7 PTS, 40 FG%

Gardner-Webb Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 @ Charlotte L 93-43 Dale F. Halton Arena
11/20/2023 @ Charleston (SC) L 90-78 TD Arena
11/26/2023 @ UNC Greensboro L 64-47 Greensboro Coliseum
11/29/2023 Furman - Paul Porter Arena
12/7/2023 @ FGCU - Alico Arena
12/10/2023 @ South Florida - Yuengling Center

