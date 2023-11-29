The Queens Royals (3-4) face the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (3-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Curry Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Gardner-Webb vs. Queens matchup.

Gardner-Webb vs. Queens Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Gardner-Webb vs. Queens Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gardner-Webb vs. Queens Betting Trends

Gardner-Webb has covered four times in five games with a spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Runnin' Bulldogs have hit the over twice.

Queens has covered just once in five games with a spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Royals games have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.