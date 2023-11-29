Two sliding squads square off when the East Carolina Pirates (2-3) host the Hampton Pirates (0-5) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET. The East Carolina Pirates will look to a three-game losing run versus the Hampton Pirates, losers of five in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

East Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

East Carolina vs. Hampton Scoring Comparison

  • The Hampton Pirates score an average of 44.6 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 54.8 the East Carolina Pirates allow to opponents.
  • East Carolina is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 44.6 points.
  • The East Carolina Pirates record the same amount of points as the Hampton Pirates give up (67).
  • When East Carolina totals more than 67 points, it is 2-0.
  • Hampton is 0-3 when giving up fewer than 67 points.
  • This year the East Carolina Pirates are shooting 39.9% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Hampton Pirates concede.
  • The Hampton Pirates shoot 32.3% from the field, 8.4% lower than the East Carolina Pirates concede.

East Carolina Leaders

  • Amiya Joyner: 13 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.4 STL, 1.8 BLK, 45.1 FG%
  • Danae McNeal: 17 PTS, 3.8 STL, 36.7 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)
  • Synia Johnson: 8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.5 FG%
  • Micah Dennis: 7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
  • Tatyana Wyche: 2.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%

East Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ VCU L 55-50 Stuart C. Siegel Center
11/20/2023 Ohio State L 79-55 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/22/2023 Seton Hall L 68-57 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/29/2023 Hampton - Minges Coliseum
12/2/2023 Coppin State - Minges Coliseum
12/4/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore - Minges Coliseum

