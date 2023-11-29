How to Watch the East Carolina vs. Hampton Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Two sliding squads square off when the East Carolina Pirates (2-3) host the Hampton Pirates (0-5) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET. The East Carolina Pirates will look to a three-game losing run versus the Hampton Pirates, losers of five in a row.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!
East Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
East Carolina vs. Hampton Scoring Comparison
- The Hampton Pirates score an average of 44.6 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 54.8 the East Carolina Pirates allow to opponents.
- East Carolina is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 44.6 points.
- The East Carolina Pirates record the same amount of points as the Hampton Pirates give up (67).
- When East Carolina totals more than 67 points, it is 2-0.
- Hampton is 0-3 when giving up fewer than 67 points.
- This year the East Carolina Pirates are shooting 39.9% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Hampton Pirates concede.
- The Hampton Pirates shoot 32.3% from the field, 8.4% lower than the East Carolina Pirates concede.
East Carolina Leaders
- Amiya Joyner: 13 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.4 STL, 1.8 BLK, 45.1 FG%
- Danae McNeal: 17 PTS, 3.8 STL, 36.7 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)
- Synia Johnson: 8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.5 FG%
- Micah Dennis: 7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
- Tatyana Wyche: 2.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%
East Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ VCU
|L 55-50
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|11/20/2023
|Ohio State
|L 79-55
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/22/2023
|Seton Hall
|L 68-57
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/29/2023
|Hampton
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|Coppin State
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|12/4/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|-
|Minges Coliseum
