Two sliding squads square off when the East Carolina Pirates (2-3) host the Hampton Pirates (0-5) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET. The East Carolina Pirates will look to a three-game losing run versus the Hampton Pirates, losers of five in a row.

East Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

East Carolina vs. Hampton Scoring Comparison

The Hampton Pirates score an average of 44.6 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 54.8 the East Carolina Pirates allow to opponents.

East Carolina is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 44.6 points.

The East Carolina Pirates record the same amount of points as the Hampton Pirates give up (67).

When East Carolina totals more than 67 points, it is 2-0.

Hampton is 0-3 when giving up fewer than 67 points.

This year the East Carolina Pirates are shooting 39.9% from the field, 2.7% lower than the Hampton Pirates concede.

The Hampton Pirates shoot 32.3% from the field, 8.4% lower than the East Carolina Pirates concede.

East Carolina Leaders

Amiya Joyner: 13 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.4 STL, 1.8 BLK, 45.1 FG%

13 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.4 STL, 1.8 BLK, 45.1 FG% Danae McNeal: 17 PTS, 3.8 STL, 36.7 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

17 PTS, 3.8 STL, 36.7 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26) Synia Johnson: 8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.5 FG%

8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.5 FG% Micah Dennis: 7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Tatyana Wyche: 2.8 PTS, 44.4 FG%

