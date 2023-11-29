North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Durham County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Durham County, North Carolina, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Durham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hillside High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern School of Energy and Sustainability at Riverside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Durham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
