The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0) play the Duke Blue Devils (2-1) at 9:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 airing on ESPN.

Duke vs. Arkansas Game Information

Duke Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kyle Filipowski: 15.1 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jeremy Roach: 13.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Tyrese Proctor: 9.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dereck Lively II: 5.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.4 BLK
  • Mark Mitchell: 9.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Arkansas Top Players (2022-23)

  • Anthony Black: 12.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Ricky Council IV: 16.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Davonte Davis: 10.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Makhi Mitchell: 7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Jordan Walsh: 7.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Duke vs. Arkansas Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Arkansas Rank Arkansas AVG Duke AVG Duke Rank
119th 74.1 Points Scored 72 169th
112th 67.9 Points Allowed 63.6 30th
134th 32.4 Rebounds 35.6 20th
142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 10.7 25th
349th 5 3pt Made 6.8 237th
193rd 12.8 Assists 14.6 70th
224th 12.3 Turnovers 11.5 142nd

