Wednesday's contest between the Duke Blue Devils (5-1) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) at Bud Walton Arena has a projected final score of 78-74 based on our computer prediction, with Duke securing the victory. Tipoff is at 9:15 PM on November 29.

Based on our computer prediction, Arkansas should cover the spread, which is currently listed at 5.5. The two teams are projected to go over the 149.5 total.

Duke vs. Arkansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Time: 9:15 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Line: Duke -5.5

Point Total: 149.5

Moneyline (To Win): Duke -225, Arkansas +180

Duke vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 78, Arkansas 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Duke vs. Arkansas

Pick ATS: Arkansas (+5.5)



Arkansas (+5.5) Pick OU: Over (149.5)



Duke has gone 2-3-0 against the spread, while Arkansas' ATS record this season is 1-5-0. The Blue Devils are 3-2-0 and the Razorbacks are 5-1-0 in terms of hitting the over. The two teams average 164.7 points per game, 15.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils outscore opponents by 19.8 points per game (scoring 84 points per game to rank 41st in college basketball while allowing 64.2 per outing to rank 61st in college basketball) and have a +119 scoring differential overall.

The 34.5 rebounds per game Duke averages rank 139th in college basketball, and are 5.3 more than the 29.2 its opponents collect per outing.

Duke knocks down 8 three-pointers per game (119th in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents (6.7).

The Blue Devils' 109.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 15th in college basketball, and the 83.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 78th in college basketball.

Duke has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 8.7 per game (17th in college basketball action) while forcing 12 (199th in college basketball).

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks put up 80.7 points per game (77th in college basketball) while allowing 75.3 per contest (269th in college basketball). They have a +38 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game.

Arkansas wins the rebound battle by an average of 3.3 boards. It pulls down 33.7 rebounds per game (172nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.4.

Arkansas connects on 6.9 three-pointers per game (233rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.4 on average.

Arkansas and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Razorbacks commit 11.3 per game (140th in college basketball) and force 12.3 (180th in college basketball).

