The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) will attempt to snap a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Duke Blue Devils (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Duke vs. Arkansas matchup.

Duke vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Duke vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Duke vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

Duke has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

A total of three out of the Blue Devils' five games this season have hit the over.

Arkansas has a record of just 1-5-0 against the spread this year.

In the Razorbacks' six chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Duke Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), Duke is third-best in the country. It is way below that, 27th, according to computer rankings.

The implied probability of Duke winning the national championship, based on its +1400 moneyline odds, is 6.7%.

