The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) will attempt to end a three-game home losing streak when squaring off versus the Duke Blue Devils (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena, airing at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Duke vs. Arkansas matchup.

Duke vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
  • Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Duke vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Duke Moneyline Arkansas Moneyline
BetMGM Duke (-4.5) 150.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Duke (-4.5) 149.5 -194 +160 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Duke vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

  • Duke has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Blue Devils and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of five times this season.
  • Arkansas has a record of just 1-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • Razorbacks games have gone over the point total five out of six times this season.

Duke Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1400
  • Oddsmakers rate Duke much higher (third-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (22nd-best).
  • With odds of +1400, Duke has been given a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship.

Arkansas Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +2500
  • Arkansas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 3.8%.

