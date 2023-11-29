Duke vs. Arkansas: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 29
The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) will attempt to end a three-game home losing streak when squaring off versus the Duke Blue Devils (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena, airing at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Duke vs. Arkansas matchup.
Duke vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Duke vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Duke Moneyline
|Arkansas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Duke (-4.5)
|150.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|Duke (-4.5)
|149.5
|-194
|+160
Duke vs. Arkansas Betting Trends
- Duke has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Blue Devils and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of five times this season.
- Arkansas has a record of just 1-5-0 against the spread this year.
- Razorbacks games have gone over the point total five out of six times this season.
Duke Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1400
- Oddsmakers rate Duke much higher (third-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (22nd-best).
- With odds of +1400, Duke has been given a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship.
Arkansas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2500
- Arkansas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 3.8%.
