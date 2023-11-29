The Duke Blue Devils (5-1) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. This matchup is at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Duke vs. Arkansas matchup in this article.

Duke vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Duke vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Duke vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

Duke has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Blue Devils and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of five times this season.

Arkansas has a record of just 1-5-0 against the spread this year.

So far this year, five out of the Razorbacks' six games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Duke Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Duke is third-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), much higher than its computer rankings (22nd-best).

The implied probability of Duke winning the national championship, based on its +1400 moneyline odds, is 6.7%.

Arkansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

+2500 Arkansas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 3.8%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.