Duke vs. Arkansas: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 29
The Duke Blue Devils (5-1) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. This matchup is at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Duke vs. Arkansas matchup in this article.
Duke vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Duke vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Duke Moneyline
|Arkansas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Duke (-5.5)
|149.5
|-225
|+180
|FanDuel
|Duke (-5.5)
|149.5
|-210
|+172
Duke vs. Arkansas Betting Trends
- Duke has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Blue Devils and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of five times this season.
- Arkansas has a record of just 1-5-0 against the spread this year.
- So far this year, five out of the Razorbacks' six games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
Duke Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1400
- Duke is third-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), much higher than its computer rankings (22nd-best).
- The implied probability of Duke winning the national championship, based on its +1400 moneyline odds, is 6.7%.
Arkansas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2500
- Arkansas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 3.8%.
