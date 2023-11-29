How to Watch Duke vs. Arkansas on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) will try to snap a three-game home losing streak when squaring off versus the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena, airing at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN.
Duke vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN
Duke Stats Insights
- The Blue Devils make 50.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have allowed to their opponents (43%).
- Duke is 5-1 when it shoots better than 43% from the field.
- The Razorbacks are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blue Devils sit at 139th.
- The 84 points per game the Blue Devils average are 8.7 more points than the Razorbacks allow (75.3).
- Duke has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 75.3 points.
Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Duke averaged 76.7 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 68 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Blue Devils ceded 60.8 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 68.4.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Duke fared better when playing at home last year, averaging 7.3 threes per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage in away games.
Duke Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Bucknell
|W 90-60
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/21/2023
|La Salle
|W 95-66
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/24/2023
|Southern Indiana
|W 80-62
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/29/2023
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|Charlotte
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
