The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) aim to stop a three-game home losing streak when hosting the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET.

Duke vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: ESPN

Duke Stats Insights

The Blue Devils make 50.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have allowed to their opponents (43%).

Duke has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43% from the field.

The Blue Devils are the 136th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Razorbacks rank 172nd.

The Blue Devils average 84 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 75.3 the Razorbacks give up.

When Duke scores more than 75.3 points, it is 4-0.

Arkansas Stats Insights

The Razorbacks are shooting 45.2% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 40.4% the Blue Devils' opponents have shot this season.

Arkansas is 3-3 when it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.

The Blue Devils are the rebounding team in the nation, the Razorbacks rank 191st.

The Razorbacks' 80.7 points per game are 16.5 more points than the 64.2 the Blue Devils allow to opponents.

Arkansas has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 84 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, Duke posted 8.7 more points per game (76.7) than it did when playing on the road (68).

In 2022-23, the Blue Devils ceded 60.8 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 68.4.

When playing at home, Duke averaged 0.2 more threes per game (7.3) than away from home (7.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in road games (34.5%).

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Arkansas scored 76.3 points per game last season, 7.4 more than it averaged away (68.9).

At home, the Razorbacks gave up 62.3 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than they allowed away (73.4).

Beyond the arc, Arkansas made fewer trifectas away (5 per game) than at home (5.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.9%) than at home (32.5%) as well.

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/17/2023 Bucknell W 90-60 Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/21/2023 La Salle W 95-66 Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/24/2023 Southern Indiana W 80-62 Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/29/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena 12/2/2023 @ Georgia Tech - Hank McCamish Pavilion 12/9/2023 Charlotte - Cameron Indoor Stadium

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule