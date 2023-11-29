The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-1) hope to continue a four-game winning stretch when they visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) at 9:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. The game airs on ESPN.

Duke vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
  • Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN
Duke Stats Insights

  • The Blue Devils make 50.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have allowed to their opponents (43%).
  • In games Duke shoots higher than 43% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
  • The Blue Devils are the 139th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Razorbacks rank 172nd.
  • The 84 points per game the Blue Devils put up are 8.7 more points than the Razorbacks allow (75.3).
  • When Duke puts up more than 75.3 points, it is 4-0.

Arkansas Stats Insights

  • The Razorbacks are shooting 45.2% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 40.4% the Blue Devils' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Arkansas has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.4% from the field.
  • The Razorbacks are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Devils sit at 228th.
  • The Razorbacks put up 16.5 more points per game (80.7) than the Blue Devils allow (64.2).
  • When Arkansas allows fewer than 84 points, it is 4-1.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Duke fared better in home games last year, posting 76.7 points per game, compared to 68 per game on the road.
  • The Blue Devils surrendered 60.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 68.4 when playing on the road.
  • In home games, Duke made 0.2 more threes per game (7.3) than in road games (7.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to away from home (34.5%).

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Arkansas put up 76.3 points per game last season, 7.4 more than it averaged away (68.9).
  • At home, the Razorbacks gave up 62.3 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 73.4.
  • Beyond the arc, Arkansas knocked down fewer triples on the road (5 per game) than at home (5.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (30.9%) than at home (32.5%) as well.

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Bucknell W 90-60 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/21/2023 La Salle W 95-66 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/24/2023 Southern Indiana W 80-62 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/29/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena
12/2/2023 @ Georgia Tech - Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/9/2023 Charlotte - Cameron Indoor Stadium

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Stanford W 77-74 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Memphis L 84-79 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 North Carolina L 87-72 Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Duke - Bud Walton Arena
12/4/2023 Furman - Bud Walton Arena
12/9/2023 Oklahoma - BOK Center

