The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-1) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) at 9:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Duke vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Duke Stats Insights

This season, the Blue Devils have a 50.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.7% higher than the 43% of shots the Razorbacks' opponents have hit.

Duke is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 43% from the field.

The Razorbacks are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Blue Devils sit at 133rd.

The Blue Devils average 8.7 more points per game (84) than the Razorbacks allow (75.3).

Duke is 4-0 when scoring more than 75.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arkansas Stats Insights

The Razorbacks' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have given up to their opponents (40.4%).

Arkansas has compiled a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.4% from the field.

The Razorbacks are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Devils sit at 222nd.

The Razorbacks score an average of 80.7 points per game, 16.5 more points than the 64.2 the Blue Devils give up.

Arkansas is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 84 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Duke scored 8.7 more points per game (76.7) than it did in away games (68).

At home, the Blue Devils surrendered 7.6 fewer points per game (60.8) than on the road (68.4).

Duke sunk 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Arkansas scored 7.4 more points per game at home (76.3) than on the road (68.9).

At home, the Razorbacks conceded 62.3 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 73.4.

Arkansas knocked down more 3-pointers at home (5.2 per game) than away (5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.5%) than away (30.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/17/2023 Bucknell W 90-60 Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/21/2023 La Salle W 95-66 Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/24/2023 Southern Indiana W 80-62 Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/29/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena 12/2/2023 @ Georgia Tech - Hank McCamish Pavilion 12/9/2023 Charlotte - Cameron Indoor Stadium

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule