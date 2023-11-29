How to Watch Duke vs. Arkansas on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-1) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) at 9:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN.
Duke vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Duke Stats Insights
- This season, the Blue Devils have a 50.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.7% higher than the 43% of shots the Razorbacks' opponents have hit.
- Duke is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 43% from the field.
- The Razorbacks are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Blue Devils sit at 133rd.
- The Blue Devils average 8.7 more points per game (84) than the Razorbacks allow (75.3).
- Duke is 4-0 when scoring more than 75.3 points.
Arkansas Stats Insights
- The Razorbacks' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have given up to their opponents (40.4%).
- Arkansas has compiled a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.4% from the field.
- The Razorbacks are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Devils sit at 222nd.
- The Razorbacks score an average of 80.7 points per game, 16.5 more points than the 64.2 the Blue Devils give up.
- Arkansas is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 84 points.
Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, Duke scored 8.7 more points per game (76.7) than it did in away games (68).
- At home, the Blue Devils surrendered 7.6 fewer points per game (60.8) than on the road (68.4).
- Duke sunk 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).
Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Arkansas scored 7.4 more points per game at home (76.3) than on the road (68.9).
- At home, the Razorbacks conceded 62.3 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 73.4.
- Arkansas knocked down more 3-pointers at home (5.2 per game) than away (5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.5%) than away (30.9%).
Duke Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Bucknell
|W 90-60
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/21/2023
|La Salle
|W 95-66
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/24/2023
|Southern Indiana
|W 80-62
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/29/2023
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|Charlotte
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
Arkansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Stanford
|W 77-74
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Memphis
|L 84-79
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|North Carolina
|L 87-72
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Duke
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/4/2023
|Furman
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/9/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|BOK Center
