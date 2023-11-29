The No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-1) will attempt to extend a four-game winning stretch when they visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) at 9:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Duke vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Duke Stats Insights

The Blue Devils make 50.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).

Duke is 5-1 when it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.

The Razorbacks are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blue Devils sit at 133rd.

The Blue Devils put up 84.0 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 75.3 the Razorbacks allow.

When Duke scores more than 75.3 points, it is 4-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arkansas Stats Insights

The Razorbacks are shooting 45.2% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 40.4% the Blue Devils' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Arkansas has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.4% from the field.

The Blue Devils are the rebounding team in the country, the Razorbacks rank 190th.

The Razorbacks' 80.7 points per game are 16.5 more points than the 64.2 the Blue Devils give up to opponents.

When Arkansas allows fewer than 84.0 points, it is 4-1.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Duke scored 76.7 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 68.0 points per contest.

The Blue Devils allowed 60.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 68.4 away from home.

Duke made 7.3 threes per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged in road games (7.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Arkansas put up 76.3 points per game last season, 7.4 more than it averaged on the road (68.9).

In 2022-23, the Razorbacks allowed 11.1 fewer points per game at home (62.3) than on the road (73.4).

At home, Arkansas sunk 5.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged away (5.0). Arkansas' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.5%) than away (30.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/17/2023 Bucknell W 90-60 Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/21/2023 La Salle W 95-66 Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/24/2023 Southern Indiana W 80-62 Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/29/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena 12/2/2023 @ Georgia Tech - Hank McCamish Pavilion 12/9/2023 Charlotte - Cameron Indoor Stadium

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule