The Charlotte 49ers (4-2) are slightly favored (by 2.5 points) to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the Davidson Wildcats (3-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 127.5.

Davidson vs. Charlotte Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Dale F. Halton Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Charlotte -2.5 127.5

Wildcats Betting Records & Stats

Davidson and its opponents have combined to score more than 127.5 points twice this season.

Davidson's games this year have had a 133.8-point total on average, 6.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Davidson are 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

Davidson has split the two contests it has played as underdogs this season.

This season, the Wildcats have won one of their two games when they're the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Davidson has a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Davidson vs. Charlotte Over/Under Stats

Games Over 127.5 % of Games Over 127.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Charlotte 1 20% 63.3 131.1 58 124 132.9 Davidson 2 50% 67.8 131.1 66 124 132.5

Additional Davidson Insights & Trends

The Wildcats average 9.8 more points per game (67.8) than the 49ers allow their opponents to score (58).

Davidson is 2-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when it scores more than 58 points.

Davidson vs. Charlotte Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Charlotte 4-1-0 3-0 1-4-0 Davidson 2-2-0 1-1 2-2-0

Davidson vs. Charlotte Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Charlotte Davidson 11-4 Home Record 7-8 5-8 Away Record 6-6 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-9-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-4-0 70.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.4 64.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.9 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-9-0

