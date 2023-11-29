How to Watch the Davidson vs. Appalachian State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Davidson Wildcats (5-1) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.
Davidson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Davidson vs. Appalachian State Scoring Comparison
- The Mountaineers put up an average of 66.2 points per game, 9.9 more points than the 56.3 the Wildcats allow.
- Appalachian State is 4-0 when it scores more than 56.3 points.
- Davidson has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.2 points.
- The 70.8 points per game the Wildcats record are 7.6 more points than the Mountaineers allow (63.2).
- When Davidson scores more than 63.2 points, it is 3-1.
- Appalachian State has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 70.8 points.
- The Wildcats shoot 43.2% from the field, only 1.4% higher than the Mountaineers allow defensively.
- The Mountaineers shoot 35.3% from the field, four% lower than the Wildcats allow.
Davidson Leaders
- Charlise Dunn: 13.5 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)
- Millie Prior: 9.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.8 BLK, 50 FG%
- Elle Sutphin: 13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)
- Suzi-Rose Deegan: 11.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)
- Issy Morgan: 9.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 59.4 FG%, 63.6 3PT% (7-for-11)
Davidson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Duke
|W 69-62
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/18/2023
|@ Morgan State
|W 62-48
|Talmadge L. Hill Field House
|11/21/2023
|Wofford
|W 81-51
|John M. Belk Arena
|11/29/2023
|Appalachian State
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/2/2023
|Longwood
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/5/2023
|Dayton
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
