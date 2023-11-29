How to Watch Davidson vs. Charlotte on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Davidson Wildcats (3-3) aim to halt a three-game road losing streak at the Charlotte 49ers (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Davidson vs. Charlotte Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
- NJIT vs George Mason (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
- Richmond vs Wichita State (7:30 PM ET | November 29)
- Dayton vs SMU (8:00 PM ET | November 29)
Davidson Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 41.8% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 38.1% the 49ers' opponents have shot this season.
- Davidson is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 38.1% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 233rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the 49ers sit at 356th.
- The Wildcats' 67.8 points per game are 9.8 more points than the 58.0 the 49ers give up.
- Davidson is 3-2 when it scores more than 58.0 points.
Davidson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Davidson averaged 71.4 points per game at home last season, and 70.9 away.
- The Wildcats gave up fewer points at home (68.4 per game) than away (71.3) last season.
- Davidson made the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (7.0 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than on the road (34.1%).
Davidson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ East Tennessee State
|L 70-68
|Freedom Hall Civic Center
|11/21/2023
|Boston University
|W 69-45
|John M. Belk Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|L 89-55
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|@ Charlotte
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|12/2/2023
|Wright State
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/6/2023
|Campbell
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
