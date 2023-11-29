The Davidson Wildcats (3-3) aim to halt a three-game road losing streak at the Charlotte 49ers (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Davidson vs. Charlotte Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Davidson Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats are shooting 41.8% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 38.1% the 49ers' opponents have shot this season.
  • Davidson is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 38.1% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 233rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the 49ers sit at 356th.
  • The Wildcats' 67.8 points per game are 9.8 more points than the 58.0 the 49ers give up.
  • Davidson is 3-2 when it scores more than 58.0 points.

Davidson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Davidson averaged 71.4 points per game at home last season, and 70.9 away.
  • The Wildcats gave up fewer points at home (68.4 per game) than away (71.3) last season.
  • Davidson made the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (7.0 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than on the road (34.1%).

Davidson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 @ East Tennessee State L 70-68 Freedom Hall Civic Center
11/21/2023 Boston University W 69-45 John M. Belk Arena
11/24/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) L 89-55 University Credit Union Pavilion
11/29/2023 @ Charlotte - Dale F. Halton Arena
12/2/2023 Wright State - John M. Belk Arena
12/6/2023 Campbell - John M. Belk Arena

