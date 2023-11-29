North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Craven County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Craven County, North Carolina today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Craven County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Havelock High School at West Carteret High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Morehead City, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
