North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chatham County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Chatham County, North Carolina. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chatham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jordan- Matthews High School at Trinity High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Trinity, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chatham Central High School at Triangle Math and Science Academy
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Apex, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.