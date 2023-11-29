Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Chatham County, North Carolina. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Chatham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Jordan- Matthews High School at Trinity High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29

7:30 PM ET on November 29 Location: Trinity, NC

Trinity, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Chatham Central High School at Triangle Math and Science Academy