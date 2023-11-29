Charlotte vs. Mercer November 29 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Mercer Bears (1-2) will play the Charlotte 49ers (2-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Dale F. Halton Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 5:30 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Charlotte vs. Mercer Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Charlotte Games
- November 17 at home vs Gardner-Webb
- November 23 at home vs Southern Illinois
- November 24 at West Virginia
- November 25 at home vs George Washington
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.