The Davidson Wildcats (3-3) aim to halt a three-game road losing streak at the Charlotte 49ers (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Charlotte vs. Davidson Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Charlotte Stats Insights

The 49ers are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 41.1% the Wildcats allow to opponents.

In games Charlotte shoots higher than 41.1% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.

The 49ers are the 287th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 233rd.

The 63.3 points per game the 49ers put up are the same as the Wildcats allow.

When Charlotte scores more than 66 points, it is 1-1.

Charlotte Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Charlotte scored 70.3 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 64.6 points per contest.

At home, the 49ers ceded 4.3 fewer points per game (61.4) than in away games (65.7).

Looking at three-pointers, Charlotte fared worse when playing at home last season, sinking 8.1 treys per game with a 38.5% three-point percentage, compared to 8.9 per game with a 39.2% percentage on the road.

Charlotte Upcoming Schedule