Wednesday's contest at Swisher Gymnasium has the Jacksonville Dolphins (4-2) squaring off against the Campbell Fighting Camels (2-4) at 6:00 PM (on November 29). Our computer prediction projects a 73-67 win for Jacksonville, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Campbell vs. Jacksonville Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023

6:00 PM ET

Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: Swisher Gymnasium

Campbell vs. Jacksonville Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville 73, Campbell 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Campbell vs. Jacksonville

Computer Predicted Spread: Jacksonville (-5.9)

Jacksonville (-5.9) Computer Predicted Total: 139.7

Jacksonville's record against the spread this season is 2-2-0, while Campbell's is 3-3-0. The Dolphins have a 3-1-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Fighting Camels have a record of 2-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Campbell Performance Insights

The Fighting Camels put up 60.2 points per game (353rd in college basketball) while giving up 65.0 per outing (73rd in college basketball). They have a -29 scoring differential and have been outscored by 4.8 points per game.

Campbell grabs 28.2 rebounds per game (327th in college basketball) while conceding 31.3 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 3.1 boards per game.

Campbell connects on 5.2 three-pointers per game (327th in college basketball), 1.6 fewer than its opponents.

Campbell loses the turnover battle by 3.5 per game, committing 13.5 (281st in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.0.

