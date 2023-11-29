Big South Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:23 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Big South squads will be on Wednesday's college basketball schedule in six games, including the Radford Highlanders taking on the Penn State Lady Lions.
Big South Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|North Carolina Central Eagles at Presbyterian Blue Hose
|11:00 AM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Radford Highlanders at Penn State Lady Lions
|6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|-
|UNC Wilmington Seahawks at Winthrop Eagles
|6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Wofford Terriers
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Longwood Lancers at Ohio Bobcats
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Furman Paladins at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs
|7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
