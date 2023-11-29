The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-3) are heavy underdogs (by 11.5 points) to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 140.5.

Appalachian State vs. East Tennessee State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Venue: George M. Holmes Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Appalachian State -11.5 140.5

Appalachian State Betting Records & Stats

In three games this season, Appalachian State and its opponents have gone over 140.5 total points.

Appalachian State's outings this year have an average point total of 143.2, 2.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Mountaineers have put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread.

This season, Appalachian State has won two out of the three games in which it has been favored.

The Mountaineers have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -650 moneyline set for this game.

The implied probability of a win from Appalachian State, based on the moneyline, is 86.7%.

Appalachian State vs. East Tennessee State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Appalachian State 3 60% 77.8 147.5 65.3 136.5 138.7 East Tennessee State 3 60% 69.7 147.5 71.2 136.5 142.9

Additional Appalachian State Insights & Trends

The Mountaineers average 6.6 more points per game (77.8) than the Buccaneers allow (71.2).

Appalachian State has a 2-1 record against the spread and a 3-1 record overall when scoring more than 71.2 points.

Appalachian State vs. East Tennessee State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Appalachian State 3-2-0 0-0 4-1-0 East Tennessee State 2-3-0 0-1 3-2-0

Appalachian State vs. East Tennessee State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Appalachian State East Tennessee State 10-7 Home Record 7-9 6-7 Away Record 4-9 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 3-9-0 7-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 74.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.8 66.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-9-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-7-0

