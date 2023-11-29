The Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-2) face the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Appalachian State vs. East Tennessee State Game Information

Appalachian State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Donovan Gregory: 12.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • CJ Huntley: 9.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Justin Abson: 6.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.1 BLK
  • Terence Harcum: 11.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Xavion Brown: 4.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

East Tennessee State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jordan King: 15.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jalen Haynes: 14.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jaden Seymour: 8.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Justice Smith: 7.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Deanthony Tipler: 10.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Appalachian State vs. East Tennessee State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Appalachian State Rank Appalachian State AVG East Tennessee State AVG East Tennessee State Rank
205th 70.3 Points Scored 69.1 247th
37th 64.6 Points Allowed 69.0 141st
117th 32.6 Rebounds 32.3 144th
246th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 9.6 83rd
149th 7.6 3pt Made 6.3 288th
179th 13.0 Assists 12.2 249th
36th 10.3 Turnovers 12.4 235th

