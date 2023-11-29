The Davidson Wildcats (5-1) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning run when taking on the Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Appalachian State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Appalachian State vs. Davidson Scoring Comparison

  • The Mountaineers average 9.9 more points per game (66.2) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (56.3).
  • When it scores more than 56.3 points, Appalachian State is 4-0.
  • Davidson has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.2 points.
  • The Wildcats average 7.6 more points per game (70.8) than the Mountaineers give up (63.2).
  • Davidson is 3-1 when scoring more than 63.2 points.
  • Appalachian State has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 70.8 points.
  • The Wildcats shoot 43.2% from the field, only 1.4% higher than the Mountaineers allow defensively.
  • The Mountaineers make 35.3% of their shots from the field, 4.0% lower than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Appalachian State Leaders

  • Emily Carver: 14.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.6 STL, 31.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (8-for-40)
  • Faith Alston: 14.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 37.0 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
  • Rylan Moffitt: 7.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 STL, 46.4 FG%
  • Mariah Frazier: 4.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.5 FG%
  • Zada Porter: 6.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 50.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

Appalachian State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 @ Norfolk State L 67-53 Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
11/23/2023 Furman W 68-63 Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
11/24/2023 Binghamton W 68-57 Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
11/29/2023 @ Davidson - John M. Belk Arena
12/5/2023 Charleston (SC) - George M. Holmes Convocation Center
12/10/2023 @ Richmond - Robins Center

