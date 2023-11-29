The Davidson Wildcats (5-1) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning run when taking on the Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Appalachian State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Appalachian State vs. Davidson Scoring Comparison

The Mountaineers average 9.9 more points per game (66.2) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (56.3).

When it scores more than 56.3 points, Appalachian State is 4-0.

Davidson has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.2 points.

The Wildcats average 7.6 more points per game (70.8) than the Mountaineers give up (63.2).

Davidson is 3-1 when scoring more than 63.2 points.

Appalachian State has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 70.8 points.

The Wildcats shoot 43.2% from the field, only 1.4% higher than the Mountaineers allow defensively.

The Mountaineers make 35.3% of their shots from the field, 4.0% lower than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Appalachian State Leaders

Emily Carver: 14.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.6 STL, 31.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (8-for-40)

14.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.6 STL, 31.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (8-for-40) Faith Alston: 14.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 37.0 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

14.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 37.0 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Rylan Moffitt: 7.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 STL, 46.4 FG%

7.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 STL, 46.4 FG% Mariah Frazier: 4.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.5 FG%

4.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.5 FG% Zada Porter: 6.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 50.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

Appalachian State Schedule